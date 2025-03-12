Getty Images

The woman who previously claimed JAY-Z sexually assaulted her is heard on a new audio recording denying he did anything wrong.

The bombshell recording of JAY-Z’s accuser speaking with private investigators could be a key piece of supporting evidence in the rapper’s defamation suit against the woman.

In the recording, obtained by ABC News, the woman, identified as Jane Doe, told two private investigators that the rapper did not assault her.

When one of the investigators asks, “He was just there, but he didn't have anything to do with any sexual acts towards you?” the woman responds, “Yeah.”

The woman says of her lawyer Tony Buzbee in the recording, “He was the one that kind of pushed me towards going forward with him, with JAY-Z.”

An investigator asks, “Buzbee did?" and the woman answers, "Yeah.”

In response to the release of the audio, Buzbee told the outlet, “As far as the suggestion that I pushed Jane Doe to bring a case against JAY-Z — that is a blatant lie that is directly contrary to all the documentary evidence.”

JAY-Z’s lawyer Alex Spiro believes, “The tape speaks for itself,” adding, “She says in no uncertain terms Mr. Carter did not do this. It's effectively a lie, and the only reason Mr. Carter is even involved in this is because she was pushed to involve him.”

Buzbee also sent ABC News his own recording of a phone call with his client.

In his recording, Buzbee asked his client, “They say that they have you on tape denying that JAY-Z assaulted you, is that true?”

His client responded, “No… I’ve never said that.”

Buzbee went on, “Okay, they also say you told them, and they have it on tape that I, Tony Buzbee, told you to, like came up with this plan and told you to say that JAY-Z assaulted you so you would get more money?

His client reiterated, “No.”

Last month, the woman filed a voluntary dismissal of the lawsuit, in which she had accused the legendary rapper of raping her as a 13-year-old with Sean “Diddy” Combs in 2000.

In a sworn declaration, obtained by TMZ, she explained that she dropped it because of “fear of intimidation and retaliation from JAY-Z.”

In her declaration, the woman also noted that she felt “intimidated and terrified” by the investigators, who she alleges confronted her outside of her home.

Spiro argues that the investigators didn’t threaten the woman, saying, “She voluntarily met, spoke to them and she told them her truth, which was under no circumstances did Mr. Carter do this.”

According to Spiro, the lawsuit has impacted JAY-Z and his family with Beyoncé. He said, “It's tough to hear a false lie said about you, spread through the internet, and affecting your children. It's tough on him. It's tough on anybody. But what he does is he proves himself innocent. Today is hopefully the final chapter in that. And then they're gonna move forward. That's what Jay does."

As for why JAY-Z is suing the woman, Spiro emphasized, “The truth had to fully come out. This person cannot be allowed to sort of hide from the reality that this was a false accusation.”