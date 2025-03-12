Getty Images

Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires split more than a year ago, and now their divorce is official.

The exes were married for 10 years when Jason filed for divorce in December 2023. At the time, he cited irreconcilable differences.

The country singers share 9-year-old daughter Mercy.

He opened up about the divorce to The WSJ, saying, “We weren’t plate-throwers, and we weren’t yelling in front of the kid… It got to the point where, if something really good happened to me, I wouldn’t even mention it, because I knew it would hurt her. It made the atmosphere unbreatheable for a while.”

Isbell also told People magazine last year, “It’s hard and sad, and I don’t enjoy it, but… I’m in a good place. Mercy’s happy. She knows, no matter what, she’s going to be loved and safe and cared for.”

He confirmed he would continue playing the songs written during his marriage to Amanda, explaining, “For me it’s a matter of honoring other people’s connections with that music and also my own past. Just because something ended doesn’t mean it failed.”

Jason has since moved on with painter Anna Weyant. She recently praised him on Instagram, writing, “Jason Isbell has a new album out today. It’s painfully beautiful and brilliant, if you ask me. But you can decide for yourself by listening to it on Apple or Spotify or by ordering a cherry red vinyl like I did. Also, there’s a painting of mine on the cover. Xx.”