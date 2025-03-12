Doechii to Headline WorldPride DC 2025 Closing Ceremonies

WorldPride

Grammy winner Doechii is heading to WorldPride DC 2025!

The rapper will headline the WorldPride Street Festival and Concert closing ceremony on Sunday, June 8, which features music, closing remarks, and a passing of the torch to the next WorldPride city, this time Amsterdam!

Ryan Bos, Executive Director of the Capital Pride Alliance, host of WorldPride 2025, said in a statement, “The Sunday Closing Ceremony and Concert is a moment of reflection, unity, and celebration as we acknowledge the challenges before us in preserving the freedoms we’ve fought for and ensuring members of our community do not get left behind. Doechii’s unique artistry and unapologetic authenticity make her the perfect artist to close out this historic event.”

It will be a weekend of LGBTQ+ celebration Saturday, June 7, to Sunday, June 8, from noon to 10 p.m. as exhibitors, artisans, and performers gather on Pennsylvania Ave. (between 9th and 3rd Street) for the street festival.

WorldPride previously announced Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo will headline the Saturday Street Festival and Concert on June 7, 2025.