Getty Images

Blake Lively is feeling the love from her fans!

Amid her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni, Lively took to Instagram to thank her supporters after debuting “Another Simple Favor” at SXSW in Austin, Texas.

“Watching @asimplefavor opening night @sxsw felt like a rock concert,” she wrote. “Thank you to the very best audience. Texas turns it out. Making this movie was already the gift, every element of it. To share it with you all and feel the love returned to us was the best feeling. Thank you for having us Austin.”

Lively wore a two-in-one look for the occasion, including a latex shirt dress that she removed to reveal a plunging strapless dress underneath.

She showed off the looks in her Instagram carousel, and confirmed, “And yes. It’s latex 👗😊.”

The photos also included Blake with co-stars including Anna Kendrick and with director Paul Feig.

Blake shared more photos in other posts, including one that said, “Final Austin roundup for @asimplefavor 🤠 I know how fortunate I am to work with each of you. Thank you to my friends and loved ones for making this weekend so special. Ok. Back to sweatpants now. That was fun. ☺️”

She included a rare moment with one of her kids — and a funny mom hack — as they visited Barton Springs Park in Austin.

Instagram

In the pic, Lively is wearing a black swimsuit and cover up with paper bags on her feet as she holds the child’s hand.

She wrote, “Barton Springs Park bathroom. Your kid forgets their shoes, but you have yours on. So naturally you give them yours. Then you mom hack…”

The star continued, “Paper bags ✅, No shoes ✅, No problem ✅.”