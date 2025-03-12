Alec & Hilaria Baldwin on If They’ll Do Season 2 of Family Reality Show (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin chatted with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi on a mom and dad’s night out at the grand re-opening of Planet Hollywood in NYC. They dished on hosting the evening and about their new family reality show “The Baldwins."

Chatting about date night, Hilaria said, “Kids are trying to go to bed… I had to sneak out.”

Alec told them, “Mommy has to go to work,” but that didn’t work with the baby.

Hilaria shared, “Then the baby wanted to come, too. She's like, ‘I come, too.’”

Alec added, “They all want to come.”

Planet Hollywood dishes out some amazing desserts, and Mona suggested bringing some for the kids. Alec said, “Because of her, they eat very healthy, but when dessert time comes you better show up.”

Sharing what the night meant to them, Hilaria said, “I mean, it's such an iconic New York place.”

Alec pointed out, “You were 6 years old when the first Planet Hollywood opened... I was here for the opening of the first Planet Hollywood. Back then, when they did that, it was kind of new, House of Blues and all those celebrity-themed things and I know Bruce [Willis] and Arnold [Schwarzenegger] were all a big part of the first Planet Hollywood and it was a very big deal… We're now reopening, and Robert Earl, who was the original founder… that started it, is back here starting it again.”

Mona said, “You’ve spent your career in Hollywood, but I have to know, because we are loving the [reality] show… is it harder to memorize scripts or be yourself on unscripted television?”

Alec said, “Be yourself. Oh, it's so hard, it's so hard… because you don't want it to be dull… We like routine, it's good for the kids to have a routine and she, as a mother, is very good at keeping them on a routine, so you feel the desire to make it more silly.”

Hilaria said of Alec trying too hard, “We just cut all that part out.”

She went on, “It's all about routine, and every day we strive to be boring and then, like, unboring things happen to us as they do with seven children.”

Alec said of having a big family, “I have a home, and when I'm not home, I want to go home.”

So, could we see a season 2 of “The Baldwins”?

Hilaria shared, "This is a really raw show and it's very real and we took a lot of chances and… we'll see where it leads us. We'll see what it feels like to have it the out there, and then we'll see if people like it.” She added, “It feels very cathartic to have everything be out there.”

Next up, Hilaria and daughter Carmen are releasing a book, and Hilaria has a memoir coming out.

Hilaria said, “I'm very proud of Carmen. Carmen's always doing skincare and she's always making her little recipes at home and so… we wrote the recipes down and it turned into a book.”

She added the book will also be about “trying to manage your self-esteem and not getting pulled too far into pressures.”

Hilaria said, “These projects that we're doing are very much about sharing ourselves and taking control of our own story because in this world, everybody likes to talk for you and it's nice to take the moment to talk for yourself.”