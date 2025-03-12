‘90 Day Fiancé’: Stevi’s Dad Questions Madhi’s Intentions (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from “90 Day Fiancé”!

In the clip, Madhi sits down with Stevi’s family for dinner, and her dad Perry raises some concerns.

Perry says that getting married in 90 days is a “pretty bold thing.”

He said, “I know y’all have been talking, but as far as actually spending time together, that’s different. How come you can’t wait a little bit longer, get to know each other a little better?”

Madhi explained that they only have 90 days to “wrap everything up.”

Perry questions whether Madhi has ulterior motives, saying, “I know you would like to come here because of the freedoms and everything. How are we to know that you just, I mean, just want to come to America and get married? I mean, do you see what I’m saying?”

Madhi insisted that he wasn’t “that kind of person.”