Wendy Williams Passes Mental Capacity Test After Being Taken to Hospital

Getty Images

Wendy Williams scored a major win in her battle to end her guardianship, passing a mental capacity test.

Williams, 60, was previously diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and moved to an assisted living facility. She has insisted she is not cognitively impaired and has been fighting a court-ordered guardianship.

Williams was escorted by police officers from a memory care unit in NYC and taken by ambulance to Lenox Hill Hospital on Monday. She spent time with a psychiatrist and took a 10-question “capacity test,” which provides a quick assessment of a person’s cognitive function.

She called “Good Day New York” on Tuesday and spoke with Rosanna Scotto, confirming she is still at the hospital and proudly stated of the test, “I passed with flying colors.”

TMZ adds she scored a 10 out of 10.

Now, the test results will be sent to the guardianship judge and could determine if the TV personality was misdiagnosed.

According to TMZ, the results also refute Wendy’s guardian’s claims that her condition is getting worse, not better.

TMZ previously reported that the NYPD and Adult Protective Services are also looking into Wendy’s living situation.

Wendy was slated to appear on “The View” on Friday, but it is unclear now if that will happen.

Last month, during an interview with TMZ’s Harvey Levin, Williams could be seen through a fifth-floor window as she spoke with Harvey over the phone from her room. She called her life “isolated.”

He asked her, “Are you allowed to go out?” and Wendy told him, “No. I am not allowed to go out,” adding, “I can call you, but you can’t call me.” She added her friends were not allowed to visit.

Williams told him, “In the last 30 days, I went out twice, for my teeth.”

Harvey told her, “I gotta say, even people who are in prison for murder get an hour a day outside, and you've only been outside in fresh air twice in the last 30 days?”

She said, “Yes, yes, yes, yes.”

Wendy, who does not have access to the internet, later insisted, “This system has failed from top to bottom regarding this guardianship and everybody involved with that. The system’s failed. I want my freedom back — how about that!”

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Harvey about Wendy, and he shared, “My take is Wendy Williams is back to who she was.”

As for why she hasn’t been able to take control of the situation, Levin said, “She isn't because everything is stacked against her right now. She's dealing with a judge, a guardian, that have basically said, ‘You can't have visitors, nobody can call you, you can't have any internet.’ She is isolated, and at a point you surrender to that. Although she isn't now; she wants out of this thing.”

He also addressed her finances, saying, “I got to tell you, yes, she should have somebody handling her finances, and she agrees with that, so that nobody can take money from her… but that doesn't mean you lock somebody up.”

