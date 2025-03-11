Kevin Hart on Advice He Gives His Kids: ‘Talk Is Cheap, Actions Are Loud’ (Exclusive)

Backgrid

Kevin Hart hit the NYC premiere of “Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Men in Hollywood,” the star-packed new documentary he produced with Jamie Foxx, spotlighting Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman, Michael B. Jordan, and so many more industry leaders.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Kevin about the doc, which celebrates the grit, strength, and brilliance of those who came before us, with the aim of uplifting the next generation.

He reflected, “I mean, listen, you're talking about information, and I think the one thing that our business lacks is the portal in which that information exists or where it exists, you know? It's a discovery. There’s not a volunteering platform that exists where people are saying, ‘Here is where you come to learn, to educate yourself, so that you can go and do better.’"

He emphasized, "The more that we get people talking about their story, the more that people are able to take tidbits and pieces away and apply it where and how they can. But it comes from information, so this was a moment for us to come together and be very proactive and just simply talking about our journey, talking about our reason, more importantly, talking about the discovery of success after getting to a place of success, and that's the real school.”

“It doesn't happen when you get to number one," Hart went on. "It happens when you're fighting to try to stay number one or to position yourself to continue to feel the thing that you felt once, twice, or three times. So, you know, that comes with the added effort of others sharing information with you, giving you advice, informing you, and that's what this is. This is an amazing documentary where people are being open and people are dropping gems, and those gems should never be left on the floor.”

Kevin also shared how being number one on the call sheet is about leadership and working with a purpose, so that others are inspired to follow.

He explained, “Leadership is such a dope word to springboard off of, because it's not about saying you're in control, it's about being a great example, right? And the example that you're setting or that you're becoming is one that the studio is paying attention to, one that the partners that are attached to the product are paying attention to, and when you have worked with the purpose, other people will follow that and other people will energize and synergize around that.”

He elaborated, “So, [being] number one means that, ‘Hey, I don't want any bad days the same way that you don't want bad days, so how do I help position everybody here to have good days?’ If it comes with me smiling every day, if it comes with me having rehearsals before the project, if it comes with me meeting and talking with the cast and producers and directors together, if it comes with me just giving a service that didn't exist but creating one to make it exist, those are things that will create a pipeline that people will be able to stay true and follow through."

"And that's how you get what I love to call a reputation," Kevin added, "and the reputation is what you create. So, what do you want your reputation to be and how do you want to be perceived in the business? While being number one on the call sheet, an amazing perception of you is being shaped and molded. I think it's up to you to better define how it stays and can be consistent throughout your journey in the business."

When Mona brought up that there are people out there aspiring to be like Kevin, he noted, “I am very aware that I am getting older and turning into a vet in our business."

"We do have a responsibility, and that responsibility is to try to position those that have next in the best way to exceed what we've done and go above and beyond… If it was set up for us to kind of just step and repeat and have the same layer of a success as the ones before us, then the business would pretty much have already peaked. The business only continues to grow and succeed and reach new levels because of what people are doing and creating underneath. So, I can only hope that this generation of amazing talent and actors, actresses, entrepreneurs, influencers, you know, the next wave of funny and the next wave of drama, like, they're real. The next wave of directors and producers are real. All we can try to do is kick open as many doors for them to discover new locks to the doors behind."

What advice does he have for his kids if they want to be number one in anything?

He answered, “I say to my kids the same thing I say every day: ‘We are what you put your mind to. Talk is cheap, actions are loud. Don't be a talker, be a doer.’”