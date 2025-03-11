Getty Images

Jack Quaid and Amber Midthunder sat down with “Extra” to talk about their new action-thriller “Novocaine.”

Quaid plays a man incapable of feeling physical pain, who turns his rare condition into an unexpected advantage as he fights to save the girl of his dreams (Amber) after she is kidnapped.

Jack said of his character, “This movie allowed me to be a person who just gets his ass kicked but keeps getting back up, and he's able to turn his disability into a superpower. I try to really think of it from an emotional place, like he's a very sheltered person who, you know, has to kind of keep himself at arm’s distance from the world due to his own safety, and this movie is really about him exploring the world for the first time… I love that it's all for love and for saving this relationship.”

They also talked about the action in the movie, which saw Jack take the brunt of the blows!

Amber noted, “I was just kind of coasting as far as action goes,” adding of Jack, “There was a whole time period… Three weeks were just Jack being John Wick, basically, and so I was really like feeling for him.”

Thankfully, he didn’t suffer any injuries, saying, “Surprisingly, with the amount my character does, no I did not… My character took all the injuries for me for sure.”

Jack also revealed that he’s about halfway through filming the final season of “The Boys.”

“I'm working on Season 5 of ‘The Boys’ right now,” he said. “I'm in Toronto. It's our last season. It's going to be very bittersweet, but we're about halfway done shooting and it's going to be awesome. I'm just going to miss everybody.”

Quaid added, “It's gonna be an incredible last season. I think it's a really great payoff.”