Ione Skye Clears the Air on John Cusack Hookup: ‘Fun Romp’ (Exclusive)

Ione Skye is saying everything about her past in her new memoir!

“Extra” spoke with Ione, who’s been making headlines for confessing to sleeping with “Say Anything” co-star John Cusack back in the day and the rumor that it was bad.

Skye commented, “It wasn’t that the sex wasn’t good. It’s not that he wasn’t a good lover — I do want to clear that up. It’s just that it didn’t go anywhere from that. It was like a fun romp, but our friendship endured.”

Ione also had an enduring friendship with the late Matthew Perry, who even reached out to her days before his passing in 2023. She said, “It had been a couple years of having a text, so I just thought it was nice and I texted back and then a day or two later, it was just shocking.”

In her book “Say Everything: A Memoir,” Skye revealed that she also had a fling with Matthew after she called it quits from husband Adam Horovitz, aka Ad-Rock from the Beastie Boys.

Skye had married Beastie Boys’ Adam Horovitz at 21 and found out that she was too young to handle their marriage. She recalled, “We had a lot going on in our careers and we were a safe haven for a while, but I was college age, where I was experimenting, and I just couldn’t stop myself from being that age.”

He eventually walked in on her with another woman.

Ione admitted, “Had we met in my 30s, we probably would be married still.”

Today, Skye is married to musician Ben Lee, but he only pursued her with a little push from Maroon 5 front man Adam Levine.