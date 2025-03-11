Backgrid

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have been dating for years, but they’ve kept their romance private.

In the new issue of Vogue, Hadid is opening up on their relationship, which she described as “very romantic and happy.”

She gushed, “Bradley has opened me up to going to the theater more, and that’s something that’s so nice to bring back into my life.”

According to the issue, Bradley and Gigi met at a backyard party in celebration of the child of a mutual friend.

She noted, “You want to give yourself a normal experience of dating. And even for my friends who aren’t public figures, that’s hard. Where do you go? And, what? You just start talking to people? And then there’s another added layer of privacy and security. You want to believe that people are going to have your back and not call TMZ or go on Deuxmoi or whatever, but you just don’t know.”

They seemingly met at the right time! She emphasized, “I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential, and then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve… and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be.”

Hadid called herself “really lucky” to be dating Cooper, saying, “I respect him so much as a creative, and I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief.”

As for their decision to keep their relationship off-the-radar, Hadid explained, “It’s just not part of our relationship to share for whatever reason.”

Hadid and Cooper have been dating since 2023.

Hadid was previously in a relationship with Zayn Malik, the father of her daughter Khai, 4.

Despite their breakup in 2021, Hadid and Malik are keeping things amicable. She shared, “Zayn and I do our custody schedules months in advance. That doesn’t mean that it doesn’t change here and there, but we help each other out and have each other’s backs.”

Hadid understands that there will always be a public interest in their relationship, which was on and off for six years.

She pointed out, “There is the hard part of the world knowing this much, and thinking they know everything. And at the end of the day, we’re not interested in giving everyone our whole story. What we are interested in is raising our daughter together, with so much respect for each other, and not just as co-­parents, but what we’ve been through together.”

For more on Gigi, visit Vogue.com! The April 2025 issue is on newsstands nationwide March 25.