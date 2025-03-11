‘Ghost Adventures’ Star Aaron Goodwin’s Wife Arrested for Allegedly Hiring Hitman to Kill Him

Getty Images

“Ghost Adventures” Star Aaron Goodwin, 48, could have been the victim of a murder-for-hire plot, if police hadn’t intervened.

TMZ reports his wife Victoria, 32, was arrested for solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder after she allegedly tried to hire a hitman to kill him.

The details are chilling. Victoria was allegedly texting with an inmate in Florida who was in charge of hiring the hitman. The messages reportedly included one that said, "Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce."

The plot was uncovered when corrections officers seized the inmate’s cell phone as contraband.

TMZ reports that Victoria planned to pay the hitman $11,515 for the murder and had already sent $2,500 upfront.

Police claim the plan was to have the hitman kill Aaron while he was shooting “Ghost Adventures” on location in California.

She allegedly sent the inmate Aaron’s location and schedule in October, at one point asking him, "He's asleep right now in the hotel room... I need to know what's going on. Can I get an update. Was it done?"

Aaron, however, is alive — and it is unclear what transpired in October.

Victoria was arrested March 6 in Nevada, and TMZ reports she is still in custody and being held on $100,000 bail.

After the arrest, TMZ says Victoria denied wanting her husband dead, but said she was fantasizing about life without him. She confirmed they were having marital problems, but didn’t recall sending any messages about having him killed.

As for the money that she sent, she insisted it was for cell phones.

Aaron tells TMZ that he thought he was in a happy marriage and his now devastated and blindsided by the alleged murder-for-hire plot.

The site adds that his co-host Zak Bagans is helping to support Aaron at this time.