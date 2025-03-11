Getty Images

Actor and reality star Paul Danan, 46, died in January, and now his cause of death has been revealed.

The BBC reports Danan died from a lethal combination of drugs that included heroin, methadone, codeine, pregabalin, cocaine, and zopiclone. Benzodiazepine also contributed to his death.

The information was part of an inquest that was opened and adjourned at Avon Coroner's Court in Bristol, U.K.

Danan, who starred in “Hollyoaks” and appeared on “Celebrity Love Island” and “Celebrity Big Brother,” was found dead at his Brislington, Bristol, home on January 15. His partner Melissa Crooks identified the body.

The Guardian reports that Coroner's officer Alexis Camp stated at the hearing, “The circumstances are that Mr. Danan was found unresponsive at his home address. Emergency services attended and confirmed he had sadly died. A postmortem has taken place and samples have been removed for further analysis.”

He added, “I understand there are no family concerns. No note was left.”

A provisional date for a full inquest hearing was set for May 28.

After he died, Independent Creative Management posted on Instagram, “It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of Paul Danan at just 46 years old.”