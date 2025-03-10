Getty Images

Love was in the air for Timothée Chalamet, 29, and Kylie Jenner, 27, at the BNP Paribas Indian Wells Open on Sunday.

The stars were spotted packing on the PDA as they watched the tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

Photos show the couple holding hands as they drink their beverages.

In a video posted by BNP Paribas Open, Kylie is seen touching his chin and going in for a kiss.

Kylie chose a plunging red crop top with white pants and a black jacket for the occasion, while Timothée a white zip-up sweatshirt over a striped button-down shirt.

The sighting comes a week after they attended the Oscars together.

The couple kept it cozy at the ceremony as she whispered in his ear — and they even shared a kiss.

Both stars were turning heads with their looks. Kylie wore a sparkly and busty Miu Miu dress with Amina Muaddi shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

Timothée, who was up for Best Actor for his role as Bob Dylan in “A Complete Unknown,” chose a bold, butter-yellow tuxedo.

Back in January, a source told People magazine, "She enjoys attending the events with him. She knows that his career is so important to him. She wants to be by his side for it all."

The insider added, "They are very serious. Everyone in her family loves him.”