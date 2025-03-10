‘The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast’ Is on the Way!

A “Big Bang Theory” podcast is in the works!

Max and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television are teaming up for “The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast,” hosted and executive produced by Jessica Radloff.

Radloff is the perfect person for the job, after writing the New York Times bestseller “The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series.”

For the podcast, she will talk to cast and crew, taking a deep dive into each episode and uncovering behind-the-scenes secrets. The pod will kick off with series co-creator Chuck Lorre and former WB Television Group Chairman Peter Roth talking about the unaired pilot.

The first episode lands on Max and all other podcast platforms on March 17, and will continue with new episodes weekly.

"The Big Bang Theory," starring Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar, ran for 12 seasons starting in 2007. The series tells the story of two brainy best friends (Galecki and Parsons) who could tell you anything you want to know about quantum physics – but when it comes to dealing with everyday life here on Earth, they're lost in the cosmos. Enter beautiful, street-smart neighbor Penny (Cuoco), who aims to teach them a thing or two about life.