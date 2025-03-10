Rihanna Says She Wore Sunglasses & Pearls During Childbirth as She Posts Rare Newborn Pics

Instagram

Rihanna, 37, celebrated International Women’s Day with a shoutout to moms.

The singer posted photos of herself with her sons RZA and Riot Rose just after each was born with the message, “By far the most powerful thing I’ve ever done as a woman…my little miracles! #InternationalWomensDay.”



In the first pic, her pearls and necklaces are on display as RZA lays on her chest. In the second, she dons pink sunglasses as she snuggles with Riot Rose.



RiRi added in the caption, “And yes I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses…don’t ask, a lot was happening.”

She shares RZA, now 2, and Riot Rose, now 1, with A$AP Rocky, who was just acquitted in February on charges he fired a weapon at a former friend.

Around the same time, Rihanna told Harper’s Bazaar the "greatest thing" about A$AP "is seeing him be a dad."

She added that she loved his “pureness” and “charm,” but added, “I’m annoyed because my sons sometimes just live for him more than they live for me. And I’m like, ‘Did you know who cooked you? Do you know who pushed you out?’ And they love him, but when I see it, oh, it’s the best.”

Back in 2023 she gushed to “Extra” about her sons and how fast they were growing. Rihanna shared, “They're amazing. They're bigger and growing faster than I expected, so by the time I order something and it lands, they can't fit it — it's driving me nuts. I'm like, ‘How did I get this all wrong, or are they lying to us on the labels?’”

The “Umbrella” singer smiled, adding, “My kids are growing so fast and they're so smart and exciting.”

And with two sons, is she thinking about having a baby girl?

In 2024, Rihanna told “Extra,” “Everybody is pushing for that. Look, if I ever get a daughter, I'm gonna show her so much footage — she’s been talked about forever.”