Olivia Culpo & Christian McCaffrey Expecting First Child

Getty Images

Olivia Culpo is going to be a mom!

The model is expecting her first child with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

She announced the news on Instagram with the message, “Next chapter, motherhood 🤍.”

Olivia included some gorgeous maternity shots, as well as behind the scenes footage from the shoot.

At one point in the video, set to the song “The Paper Kites” by Bloom, Olivia and Christian walk through a field and share a kiss.

Culpo looks stunning in a white gown, her brunette hair in soft waves.

Back in 2022, Olivia opened up to “Extra” about wanting a family.

The star, who was promoting her reality show “The Culpo Sisters,” said of having kids, “I took steps in the show to get me to that. I don’t want to give away too much, but you’ll see in the show.”

When asked if she froze her eggs, Culpo answered, “Well, it’s in the process.”

Olivia noted that she and her then boyfriend Christian were on “the same page” when it came to kids and their future together.

She noted, “We definitely talk… He’s so busy right now… His career… is obviously really important right now for him and he’s killing it, so we talk about it, but I don’t put a ton of pressure on it.”