Nicole Kidman on Twisty Ride in ‘Holland’ & Helping Female Directors Shine (Exclusive)

Todd Williamson/January Images

Nicole Kidman stunned in vintage Fendi for the SXSW premiere of “Holland.”

“Extra” spoke with Kidman, who was attending SXSW for the first time ever!

She raved, “The fans are amazing. I love that this festival, you just have fans who love films… They’re here and they’re enthusiastic and they love being here, and it’s so great that this festival exists.”

As for what drew Nicole to her character, she said, “It was just very sort of out of my wheelhouse, and Mimi Cave had such a strong vision for the film.”

Kidman elaborated, “It was a thriller, but it was mixed with dark comedy.” Calling the tone “unusual and weird,” she said, “Hopefully, people just are along for the twisty ride that it is.”

Nicole is also a producer on the project, and explained how important it is for her to boost others in the arts — especially women.

She shared, “That’s my job right now is giving back and helping other people shine and being a part of ensembles and being able to just move, move forward with excitement and enthusiasm, and allowing these female directors to step into the spotlight.”