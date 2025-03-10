Faster Pussycat Singer Taime Downe’s Fiancée Seen on Video Jumping Overboard (Report)

Instagram

Taime Downe and his fiancée Kimberly Burch were on a cruise when she went overboard.

Now, TMZ reports the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office has surveillance footage showing exactly what happened.

According to sources, the video shows Burch climbing a railing and stepping off.

Her body has not been recovered, and the investigation is ongoing.

TMZ adds that the MDSO crime scene unit was waiting for the Explorer of the Seas cruise ship when it arrived at the Port of Miami on Sunday.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Downe’s bandmates exited the ship at 6:45 a.m., and Taime disembarked hours later.

The Hollywood Reporter adds that Taime has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Downe, 60, and Burch, 56, were on The 80s Cruise with Faster Pussycat and acts including Adam Ant, Tiffany and Men at Work, when Burch fell on the first day of the seven-day trip out of Miami.

Her mother Carnell Burch spoke with TMZ, saying that Taime called her with the heartbreaking news on Monday. She claims that Kimberly and Taime were in a heated argument shortly before the fall.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

A Royal Caribbean Group spokesperson told TMZ last week, “Our crew immediately launched a search and rescue effort, is working with local authorities, and we are providing support and assistance to the guest’s family during this difficult time. To respect the privacy of our guest’s family, we have no additional details to share.”

The U.S. Coast Guard added that the fall happened about 20 miles from Freeport, Bahamas. The Royal Bahamas Defense Force conducted a search, with assistance from the Coast Guard.

The search has since been called off.

Kimberly and Taime were reportedly together for about six or seven years. They regularly posted about each other on Instagram.