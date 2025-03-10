Getty Images

Days after filing for divorce, Emily Osment has already settled her divorce from Jack Anthony.

In new court papers obtained by TMZ, Emily and Jack agreed to waive their right to spousal support and signed a confidential settlement agreement.

Custody is no issue since they have no children.

Furthermore, the two also had a prenup in place.

They are now just waiting for a judge to sign off on the divorce settlement.

On Friday, Osment filed for divorce after five months of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

Osment confirmed the news to People magazine, saying in a statement, “I think with any big decision in your life, whether it’s relationships or work or whatever it may be, you have to firmly plant both feet in that decision. Ultimately, it didn’t work out."

Emily and Jack wed on October 12, 2024, and listed their date of separation as December 7, 2024.