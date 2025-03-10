Bachelor Grant Ellis Is ‘Very Happy’ with Outcome: ‘I Would Do It Again’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Bachelor Grant Ellis chatted with “Extra” right after taping the “Women Tell All” special, which he felt “went really good.”

While he couldn’t reveal if he got down on one knee, Grant said, “I am very happy with the outcome of how things went and if I had to redo it over again, I would do it.”

Grant also spoke about the Fantasy Suites and how he wanted to approach the situation with respect.

“I think that number one, self-control is really big in the situation,” he said. “It's easy… when you introduce intimacy and things like that… it can get you confused.”

Ellis added, “So that’s my plan is to just approach the Fantasy Suites like my wife is going to watch this back… Happy wife, happy life. So, if I am engaged, I don't want her to watch that back and be like, ‘What were you doing?’”

Grant also said he had no regrets about doing “The Bachelor." He reflected, "I think people have a stigma of what a Bachelor should be, what he should look like, how he should talk, but love is universal, and I want people to see that you could look any way and still be a standup guy.”

He talked about sending Dina home after hometown dates, insisting that her family not wanting to meet him wasn’t the reason.

Grant explained, “It wasn't that… I was willing to work though that. It was just things that I'm looking for in my partner that have anything to do with that aspect.”

Plus, if he is engaged, would he consider a televised wedding? “I wouldn’t say no to it,” he shared.

And could we see him busting a move on “Dancing with the Stars”? “If that's something that happens then it happens," he answered. "I'm open to a lot of different things.” He emphasized, "Like I said, I'm very happy, and I can't wait to see what the future holds."