Getty Images

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his wife Lauren Burnham are having another baby!

On Monday, the couple announced that they are expecting their fourth child together.

Along with posting a series of photos of them at the beach, Lauren wrote on Instagram, “Our last missing piece…coming this september👶🏼🤍.”

Lauren and Arie are joined in the photos by their three children, Alessi, Senna, and Lux.

Just weeks ago, Arie revealed that he was undergoing a vasectomy reversal.

In a YouTube video, he said, “I’m getting a reversal. As you guys know, I got the vasectomy after the twins were born. And ever since then, I don’t know. I think I rushed it. Honestly, it’s more on me. I think having the twins was hard at first.”

Lauren revealed that Arie made the decision to get a vasectomy more than two years ago without letting her know.

She shared, “He totally convinced me that chapter’s closed. And I’m like, ‘Okay,’ and came to terms with that. And now I have to get out of that again. I’m getting there. Arie is totally there.”

Arie noted that watching his kids grow up inspired him to want more children.

He explained, “I kind of remember a moment of watching Senna, and all of our kids are at the best age right now. I just felt like, ‘Dang it, I think we could do this again.’ And if we had a singleton, we can totally handle that.”

Lauren was hopeful that their fourth baby would be “coming soon.”