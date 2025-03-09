Director Paul Feig's 3-Word Swat-Down of Blake Lively-Anna Kendrick Beef Rumors

Instagram

"Another Simple Favor" director Paul Feig just swatted down the suggestion that his leading ladies, Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, are on bad terms — and he did it in a way that left no room for doubt!

When YouTuber Melanie King shared a cast selfie taken by their co-star Henry Golding on X Saturday, alleging that Lively was "terrified to walk the carpet" and that Kendrick never wanted to work with Lively again, Feig couldn't resist chiming in.

"Um ... you're wrong," he replied bluntly.

King, who is on Justin Baldoni's side in his legal battle with Lively, defended her tweet, replying, "But I’m not though. No beef with you as I plan to watch the movie because I enjoyed the first one. But it was reported by several outlets. If anything none of you should be punished or suffer because of Blake. I support everyone else who was part of this film and I hope it does very well for the cast and crew especially Anna, Henry, and Andrew who are some of my favs."

Feig and his actors were all smiles doing press on March 8, a day after "Another Simple Favor's" SXSW premiere.

Lively was seen signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans before stepping onto the SXSW red carpet.

Blake opted for a strapless latex Renee Mansoomian dress in a blush pink with black accents for the occasion. She initially had a short-sleeved and collared outer layer over the dress, which she removed in a quick-change moment.

Lively traveled to Austin, Texas, to join director Paul Feig and her co-stars including Anna Kendrick, Henry Golding and Michele Morrone. Upon arriving at the event, she spent time posing for pics and signing autographs with fans.

Inside the premiere at the Paramount Theatre, Blake spoke in public for the first time since her legal battle with Baldoni began in December.

“I love this character so much. It’s probably my favorite character I’ve ever been fortunate enough to play,” she said onstage. “So when Paul asked us to come back, I was so excited."

In a video posted by Variety, Lively said she was initially reluctant to shoot the movie in Capri due to the expense, but she was eventually won over, marveling, "Now, I wanna live there. I love it so much. They serve you ice cream in lemons! It's just magical."

Feig has been outspoken in his support for Blake, and at the premiere, he opened up about why he’s been so vocal.