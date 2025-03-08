Instagram

Meghan Markle honored International Women's Day (March 8) by posting several images on Instagram — including a new photo of Prince Harry with their daughter Lilibet.

Meghan, 43, wrote, "Happy International Women’s Day!"



"Celebrating the strong women around us & the girls with dreams who will become women with vision," she went on. "Also thanking those who uplift us every day."

The sweet photo does not show Lilibet's face, instead capturing a from-behind moment of Harry gently kissing his daughter on the head while she sits in his lap.

Other photos Meghan shared included a vintage black-and-white image of herself with her mom Doria Ragland, and one of Meghan and Harry — all smiles — frolicking by the sea.

The share comes hot on the heels of Markle's appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," in which she revealed her royal hubby had made a special vow to her before they got married.

After explaining that she worked as a babysitter in college, she said the child’s father had said to her, “Meghan, when you meet your person one day, I want him to say to you the same thing I said to my wife when we got married, which is, ‘I vow to always date my wife.'”

Meghan continued, "And I told H that when we started dating, he goes, ‘I vow to always date you.'"