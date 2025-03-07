Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Doctors Have Found More Tumors in Her Brain & Lungs

Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp just revealed the results of her scans after her recent brain surgery to remove four tumors.

She wrote on Instagram, “I have multiple tumors in my brain that weren’t able to be removed via surgery. I also have 2 tumors in my lung. These are all metastases of my melanoma.”



Mellencamp continued, “The doctors are hopeful that immunotherapy will effectively treat them.” In a similar message on Stories, she added that she would be undergoing radiation as well.



In the grid post, she included a photo of herself in a blonde wig, sharing, “I am feeling positive— that I will win this battle, that I got this wig (I like the short hair, just not the bald spots), and that I can remember all of Angelina’s kids’ names.”



The 43-year-old closed with, “Now, as @bravoandy would say: with all due… f*** off, cancer!”

Just a few days ago Teddi shared a series of emotional videos on Instagram Stories documenting her return home after more than two weeks in the hospital.

In one video, Skylar Grey’s song “I’m Coming Home” plays as Teddi sings along.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum wrote, “16 days and I get to go home!!! Thank you to all my loves and life savers for getting me to this day!”

Days earlier, Mellencamp shared a selfie on Instagram and wrote, “Staples out and ready for radiation.”

On February 12, Teddi first announced that doctors found “multiple tumors” on her brain, and that she would be undergoing surgery to remove two. She revealed the “remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation.”

Mellencamp, who is the daughter of John Mellencamp and Victoria Granucci, was prompted to seek medical care after “dealing with severe and debilitating headaches” for weeks. The pain became so unbearable she had to be hospitalized. After a CT scan and MRI, doctors discovered the tumors.

After the surgery, the reality star revealed on Instagram that doctors actually removed four tumors.

“I am so grateful for the incredible surgeons, doctor, and nurses who made my surgery a success and my recovery process comfortable. In full transparency, more tumors were removed than expected: 4 in total. This fight is not over, but that round has been won.”

She continued, “The laughter, support, and patience of my kids, my family, and my closest friends is one gift with which words cannot properly express my gratitude.”

Mellencamp added, “As I move on to the next steps in my treatment, I just wanted to say thank you to everybody for the outpouring of love and prayers. I see them, and they’re definitely helping me stay strong.”

She included a photo of herself in the hospital as well as an X-ray of her brain.

Over the years, Teddi has been open about her battle with melanoma, sharing every step of her journey to bring awareness.

A year ago, “Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Teddi, who had revealed that her melanoma had returned.

She said, “This most recent one, when they checked it, they did a little biopsy, it came back. I had the wide excision surgery again and then the margins weren’t clear.”

At the time, she was shocked to be “turned down for life insurance.”