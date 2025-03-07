Getty

Rebecca Gayheart is calling off her divorce from Eric Dane.

In court docs obtained by TMZ, Gayheart requested that her divorce petition be dismissed.

Gayheart filed for divorce in 2018 after 14 years of marriage, but they never came to an agreement on a settlement. At the time, she cited irreconcilable differences and asked for spousal support.

The two share two daughter, Billie and Georgia.

The news comes just a week after Eric was spotted holding hands with designer Priya Jain in West Hollywood.

MEGA

In January, Eric and Rebecca reunited for a family dinner at Sushi Park in West Hollywood. Eric also took Priya to the same restaurant in November.

According to The Sun, Rebecca and Eric were ordered to go to a court hearing on March 10. If they didn’t want to attend, they had to file a divorce judgement or dismissal request. They opted for the dismissal, and both signed off on March 6.

In 2023, Eric and Rebecca sparked reconciliation rumors when they were spotted holding hands in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as they departed a boat.