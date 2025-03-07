Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown is revealing her real name for the first time.

In a BuzzFeed interview with her “The Electric State” co-star Chris Pratt, she shared, “My middle name is Bonnie.”

Chris asked, “Is it Millie Bonnie Bobby Brown?” and she replied, “It’s Millie Bonnie Brown. I’ve never told anyone that.”

Millie tells Pratt she changed it for “s**ts and giggles.” Chris asked if she changed it to be her stage name and she laughed and confirmed, “Yep.”

It turns out she has another name change as well. The actress changed her name to Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi after tying the knot with hubby Jake Bongiovi in May. In August, she shared “Stranger Things” set photos on Instagram including a blackboard with the new name!

