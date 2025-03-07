Lady Gaga on Making 'Mayhem' with Fiancé Michael Polansky & Wedding Planning (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Lady Gaga is back with her highly anticipated album “Mayhem,” which she calls a “return to the dark arts.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Gaga, who opened up about working with fiancé Michael Polansky on the album. He has songwriting credits on seven tracks.

She shared, “I love working with him. I love writing music at home with him. I love writing in the studio with him. I love just, like, inventing things together.”

Gaga noted that Michael is her “partner in every way,” gushing, “He’s a part of everything I do because he also makes me a part of everything that he does, and I just have to say, like, as a woman in music and in business, like, I have a lot of respect for men that uphold women.”

She continued, “Like, in any room, he just holds me so high, and I’m sure that people don’t, like, all know this, but being the only woman in the room most of the time since I was a teenager was really hard, and so I have a deep love for my fiancé because he just, he, like, holds me in a sacred space."

Gaga shared, “He put a home studio in his office in our house, and that was, like, a Valentine’s Day present. That was really sweet.”

When Mona mentioned that she wished that kind of love on everyone, Gaga commented, “I really wish I could bottle it up." Referencing her hit song with Bruno Mars, Gaga smiled, saying, “The closest is ‘Die with a Smile.’”

Last month, Gaga and Bruno won a Grammy for the duet, which topped the Billboard Hot 100.

She recalled their Best Pop Duo/Group Performance win, saying, “We had, like, a very special moment backstage at the Grammys, where, like, everything was fine. It was all good, and then I just fully broke down in tears and hugged him. He's like my brother. I really care about him and only want the best things for him. He's so talented. He's like a once in a generation artist."

She continued, "We wanted to make a love song, and I think that was the perfect thing for us to do together, because I think we feel similarly about making the public smile."

Gaga has many fans loving her new music video for “Abracadabra.”

Of the positive reception for the music video, Gaga admitted, “I was not prepared for that. I was excited for them to see it, but I had no idea.”

Gaga showed some love for her Little Monsters, saying, “It’s almost like we’re speaking in some secret language, you know, and like they all woke up and it’s so special. They made me feel really seen.”

When Mona noted that Gaga makes people feel seen with her music, she responded, “I hope so. That’s so incredibly important to me. I think why I became a performer was a love of music and performance, but why I remained a performer is my love of people.”

Gaga’s said of “Abracadabra's" message, "This song was ultimately a record about resilience and life putting you to the test," something that she can relate to on her journey in the music industry.

"I think that when I am putting out a record, every time, it feels like the first time," she confessed. "I think about, like, being in New York City and going to dance rehearsal and putting in all the sweat and tears with the dancers and then performing for record labels, auditioning, playing shows, hoping people come, praying that they show up so the record label can see you have fans, kind of, like, the hustle of the early life of the business. That, like, stayed with me my whole career."

She spoke about the emotions that came up when it came to making the "Abracadabra" music video. Gaga has said she cried tears of joy going to the set.

"When I went into the studio with [choreographer] Parris Goebel, I was like, ‘I want to fight for it. I want to earn it. I want to earn my spot to be here,' and that felt really good," Gaga recalled. "It’s like one of the greatest feelings I’ve had so far releasing this album because it’s just old-fashioned hard work.”

“Mayhem” is her seventh studio album, and she reflected on how she approached it, sharing, “I think I felt pressured since the beginning of my career to just, like, I don’t know, constantly reinvent myself, or I don’t know if you relate to this feeling of just wanting to outdo yourself all the time. I decided to go into this album with a lot of confidence and put my musicianship first and not think about the other stuff and just think about the music.”

Lady Gaga has a lot going on, including Coachella next month and planning her wedding to Michael!

She teased of her Coachella return, "I did not have a lot of time to plan for Coachella the last time. That was, like, very, very thrown together. Now I have time. I have a lot of plans, but I don't want to give anything away. I want it to be a big surprise."

When asked if wedding planning is another creative outlet, she answered, "That’s totally different. It’s, like, in its own sacred space. That's not business." She added, "I shouldn't say it that way. My work isn't business either. It's like a labor of love."