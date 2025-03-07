Getty Images

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead in their Santa Fe home last month, and now their causes of death have been revealed.

Chief Medical Examiner for New Mexico Dr. Heather Jarrell announced at a press conference on Friday that Hackman died from hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease with Alzheimer’s disease as a significant contributing factor. She believes his date of death was February 18.

Jarrell added, “The cause of death for Mrs. Hackman is hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. The cause of death is natural.” She believes Betsy died on February 11.

At a press conference last Friday, Sheriff Adan Mendoza told reporters, “An autopsy was performed, initial findings noted no external trauma to either individual. The manner and cause of death has not been determined. The official results of the autopsy and the toxicology reports are pending.”

He added, “I spoke with Dr. Jarrell the pathologist from the New Mexico office of the medical investigator… she advised there were several tests to be expedited. She revealed to me the following information, both individuals tested negative for carbon monoxide. An initial interrogation was conducted of Mr. Hackman’s pacemaker, this revealed that his last event was recorded on Feb. 17, 2025. I was advised that a more thorough investigation would be completed.”

TMZ reports Mendoza also noted that there were no surveillance cameras on the property or in the home to help with the investigation.