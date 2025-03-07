D'Wayne Wiggins of '90s R&B Group Tony! Toni! Toné! Dies at 64

Getty Images

D'Wayne Wiggins, one of the founding members of the '90s new jack swing group Tony! Toni! Toné!, has died at 64 following a private battle with bladder cancer.

The band's official site announced on Instagram, "With broken hearts, we share with you that our beloved D’Wayne passed away this morning surrounded by family and loved ones. Over the past year, he has been privately and courageously battling bladder cancer. Through this fight, he remained committed and present for his family, his music, his fans and his community."



"D’Wayne’s life was incomparable," the post went on, "and his music and service impacted millions around the world, including in his hometown of Oakland, California. He was a guitarist, producer, composer, philanthropist, mentor and founding member of Tony! Toni! Tone! He was deeply passionate about providing artist development and mentorship to emerging young musicians, helping to shape the early careers of many."



"For now, we ask that you continue to respect our privacy. We mourn with you, and are deeply grateful for your love and support," it concluded.

Born February 14, 1961, in Oakland, California, he formed Tony! Toni! Toné! with Raphael Saadiq and Timothy Christian Riley.

The band released four albums, beginning in 1988. After experiencing some crossover success with the singles "Little Walter" (1988) and "The Blues" (1990), they broke through with the mainstream smash "Feels Good" (1990).

This began a string of six Top 10 hits, including "It Never Rains (in Southern California)" (1990), "If I Had No Loot" (1993), "Anniversary" (1993), "(Lay Your Head on My) Pillow" (1994), and "Thinking of You" (1997).

Along with commercial success, the group became critical darlings and highly influential. Wiggins, in 1995, founded Grass Roots Entertainment out of his West Oakland studio, House of Music, and developed and signed newcomers Destiny's Child — a fateful signing that produced the best-selling girl group ever. He worked with them for three albums.

He released his solo album "Eyes Never Lie," a neo-soul breakthrough, in 2000, working with Jamie Foxx, Carlos Santana, and Darius Rucker. Other prominent artists with whom Wiggins worked included Alicia Keys, Too Short, and Ludacris.

Acting in the film "Get Money" (2003), Wiggins also produced the film "Me & Mrs Jones" (2001) and was the bandleader of D.L. Hughley's show "Weekends at the D.L." (2005).