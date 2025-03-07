Blake Lively Hits ‘Another Simple Favor’ SXSW Premiere Amid Justin Baldoni Drama

Getty Images

Despite her legal battle with “It Ends with Us” co-star Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively was all smiles for the SXSW premiere of her new movie “Another Simple Favor” on Friday night.

Lively was seen signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans before stepping onto the red carpet.

Blake opted for a strapless pink dress for the premiere.

Lively traveled to Austin, Texas, to join director Paul Feig and her co-stars Anna Kendrick, Henry Golding, Bashir Salahuddin, and Michelle Morrone.

Paul has been outspoken about his support for Blake, who he called “amazing.”

At the premiere, Feig opened up about why he’s been vocal about supporting Blake. He told Variety, “She’s amazing. This is my second movie with Blake. I love working with her. She’s the most amazing collaborator. So smart. She and Anna are two of the smartest actors that I’ve ever worked with, who just like to get in there…

“Every movie star has opinions on what they’re doing. I have not worked with one who doesn’t want to get in there and work on stuff and make it better with me. That’s our process, so I love that Blake works that way and Anna works that way. It’s the only way to work.”

When Anna was asked about how the release of the movie was affected by everything going on, she avoided any drama, telling the outlet, “Why, what happened? I did ayahuasca and the last year of my life is just gone."

Aside from SXSW, “Another Simple Favor” is planned to premiere in L.A. and New York City, so all eyes will be on if Blake attends those too!

“Another Simple Favor” premieres May 1 on Amazon Prime.

Last month, Blake stepped out publicly for the first time since accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment, which he has denied.