‘90 Day’: Brandon Wants to Leave Resort Over Julia’s Secrets (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak-peek clip from “90 Day: The Last Resort.”

Brandon shares that he’s considering leaving the resort because he’s done with the secrets Julia keeps from him.

He explains, “Julia revealed that she had already filed for a Visa for her parents to come to the United States without even my approval. I'm just so angry that I once again find something else out. I'm done I can't take her keeping things from me and I am just ready to go home.”

Julia finds Brandon packing and tells him, “[If] you run away this is not going to help. If you're going to run away this is will be over.”

In a confessional, Brandon says, “Julia has caused me a lot of pain in the last few days and I really feel like I need to see that she's here for our relationship, here to make things work and not just rip my heart out over and over again. If she can't that'll be the end of our marriage and me leaving the retreat.”