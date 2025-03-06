Walton Goggins Says ‘White Lotus’ Snakes Scene Is 'Leading Somewhere' (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Walton Goggins chatted with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert at the L.A. premiere of the fourth and final Season of “The Righteous Gemstones.”

He reflected on what has made the show such a success, saying, “People like seeing people with money do f**ked up things and then lose it all, and there is a lesson in there for all of us.”

Walton praised Danny McBride, who created the show and stars as Jesse Gemstone. Goggins said, “He is literally the funniest person I've ever met in my life, one of the kindest people I've ever met in my life, one of the most well-read people I've ever met in my life.”

Melvin also spoke with Danny ,who shared how the show came to be after he moved to Charleston, South Carolina, and saw the mega churches. "Then my mind just kinda went a little nuts," he shared.

He also reflected on why the show has resonated, noting, "I think, ultimately, we have a really good time making this show. We just try to enjoy ourselves and push everyone involved to be creative and to have a good time. So maybe that translates to audiences, they can see that joy we're having."

Meanwhile, Goggins opened up to Melvin about also starring in “The White Lotus” Season 3 and his character freeing all those snakes!

When asked if the scene unleashed his snake phobia, Goggins said, “It didn’t unleash it — I've had it from the very beginning.”

The 53-year-old went on, “It was very intense, but it's all leading somewhere and... I think it's going to say something very profound at the end of this journey on ‘The White Lotus.’”