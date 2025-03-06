‘The Baldwins’: Alec Shares Sweet Down-to-Earth Moment with Kids (Exclusive Clip)

Alec Baldwin shares a sweet moment with his kids on Sunday’s episode of “The Baldwins.”

“Extra” has an exclusive clip that shows Alec and his children cleaning out the pool filter… and all the bugs!

He starts out saying, “Parenting, you need to have plenty of spare batteries,” as he jumps into a pool at his East Hampton, New York, home.

“Thank God we have a big pool,” he says. “When I built this pool, I didn't have seven kids. I was here by myself. Psychic stroke of genius.”

He says of his seven children with Hilaria Baldwin, “This is a big part of their summer.”

Baldwin then checks a pool filter on the edge of the pool, saying, “One of the most important things we do is we get bugs, we clean the filters.”

The kids come over to watch as Alec empties the filter next to the pool and they sift through the debris and dead bugs.

Alec wants to leave the dead bugs in the grass for the birds, so he takes a bucket of water and pours it toward the pile, “whooshing” it toward the lawn.

He says, “I never won an Oscar, but if they had one for whooshing, I'm the Daniel Day-Lewis of whooshing.”

Baldwin then teased, “Let other people go to the South of France and go on Geffen’s yacht and sip wine and espresso martinis. That’s not what I want. I want to clean the filters of my pool and throw all the bugs on the grass.”