“Spider-Man” star Jacob Batalon is ready for the next step in his relationship with girlfriend Veronica Leahov.

On Wednesday, Jacob announced their engagement on Instagram, writing, “The beginning of the rest of our lives together❤️‍🔥♾️🔐👸🏼👩🏼‍❤️‍👨🏽🤞🏽🌎.”

Jacob included photos of himself down on one knee in front of a shocked Veronica.

Batalon proposed in NYC.

She shared her own Instagram, writing, “A lifetime of us!!!! I never imagined my heart could hold so much love and feel such depth of emotion. This is the purest happiness I’ve ever known, and I can’t wait to spend forever with the love of my life!!💍♾️❤️‍🔥”

Months ago, Jacob celebrated Veronica’s birthday, gushing on Instagram, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY SOUL. You’re truly the most amazing person in my life and I’m thankful that I get to call you mine. You’re thoughtful, kind, smart, and funny as fuck. I just want the world to know how unique and special you are, this year is gonna be another amazing year of life! I’m so excited, and I’m looking forward to spending it with you and the rest of our future together.”

Jacob and Veronica’s engagement comes just two months after his “Spider-Man” co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland got engaged.