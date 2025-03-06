Meghan Markle is dishing on her marriage to Prince Harry!

Markle, who now uses the surname Sussex, stopped ty “The Drew Barrymore Show,” and revealed a vow her royal hubby made to her before they got married.

She explained that when she was in college, she worked as a babysitter, and the child’s father said to her, “Meghan, when you meet your person one day, I want him to say to you the same thing I said to my wife when we got married, which is, ‘I vow to always date my wife.'”

The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

Meghan continued, "And I told H that when we started dating, he goes, ‘I vow to always date you.'"

She said the sentiment has kept the spark alive in their marriage.

The As Ever founder went on, “We have this connection, I think, because we’re so committed to treating each other the same way you did before you had a ring on it, before it was locked down — when you’re just courting each other and you can see all the good and joy in that butterfly period.”

The “With Love, Meghan” host added, “That’s, I think, what keeps things really alive.”

As for meeting and marrying a prince, she said, “I mean, look, life is full of surprises. I did not expect to meet H and for this to be our love story and you know I'm very lucky. I am married to the funniest, sweetest, most charming… He's an amazing father. And so, you know, I count my blessings because I have him and, also, I have a partner who is so supportive of me.”

Meghan and Harry got married in 2018 and are the parents of Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.