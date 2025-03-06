Christina Ricci Makes Rare Appearance with Her 2 Kids at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Getty Images

Christina Ricci has cemented her place in Hollywood history with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Ricci was joined on the special day by her husband Mark Hampton and two kids Freddie, 10, and Cleo, 3.

During her acceptance speech, Christina showed major appreciation for her family, saying, "I want to thank my family. Mark, you’re the most supportive and loving husband. Freddie, you made me feel so much love the day you were born and reconnected me to art and passion and ambition. And Cleo, my gorgeous little baby girl, I love you so much, and I’m inspired by all your strength and courage and spirit. She’s really spirited."

Freddie is Christina's son with her ex, James Heerdegen. Christina and Mark welcomed Cleo just two months after they tied the knot in 2021.

“Extra” spoke with Christina, who got emotional reflecting on how far she’s come.

She commented, “When I was like 7 or 8, I probably thought everything was possible, you know? But then, as a young adult and a teenager in this industry, I would never have believed that this would happen… What I’m good at wasn’t really that popular then or valued, and I felt really on the outside for a very long time, and it’s been so great how the industry has changed and how much progress has affected how we view and think about women and just all different people. It has allowed for the thing that I do to be valued and celebrated.”

Ricci held back tears while calling it a “gratifying” moment.

Christina also shared her best advice to any up-and-coming actors: “Bloom where you’re planted.”

“Just do the best you can, no matter what job you’re in or situation, because somebody’s going to see that probably, lift you out of it, and put you in a better situation,” Ricci explained.