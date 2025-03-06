Instagram

Christina Haack just debuted her new boyfriend Christopher Larocca on “The Flip Off”!

Larocca made a cameo on Wednesday night’s finale as Christina waited to hear if she beat ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae in the final challenge.

While Christopher didn’t speak during the episode, he was seen hanging with Haack’s daughter Taylor, 14, son Brayden, 9, friend Cassie Schienle, and design partner Kylie Wing at her home in Newport, California.

Ultimately, Tarek and Heather Rae came out on top with a higher return on investment for their house flip, and won.

Haack’s past loves have also made appearances on “The Flip Off.” Not only is she competing against Tarek, to whom she was married from 2009 to 2016, she started off the season married to Josh Hall. They wed in April 2022, but split in July 2024.

Somewhere in-between, her second husband Ant Anstead also popped in. They were married from 2018 to 2020.

In January, Christina opened up to "Extra" about shooting the series amid her split from Josh, saying, “Since splitting up with Josh, the series was so much fun to film. There was drama, but not drama between us (referring to Tarek and Heather Rae). Drama as far as competitive, but not, like, the angry kind of drama. We had so much fun.”

Christina and Christopher went Instagram official last month with a pic from a private plane! The cozy photo had the pair squeezing into one seat while enjoying glasses of champagne. Another image showed the pair posing outside the jet.