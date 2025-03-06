Instagram

Kendall Long and Mitchell Sagely are new parents!

“The Bachelor” alum just announced the arrival of her baby, writing on Instagram Stories, "Hearts are SO full! Just enjoying our first few days as a family with the new BABE!" Long excitedly wrote over the photo. "Will share more soon 🥰."

Long, 33, included a photo of her bundle of joy wrapped in a blanket with a white heart emoji covering the child’s face.

Instagram

Kendall announced her pregnancy in October as she posed in a bikini alongside Mitchell as the couple held up their ultrasound photos.

She wrote, “We have had quite the escapade these past few years but our most exciting adventure is yet to come ✨🫶🏼Baby Sagely due February 2025!!

In August 2024, Kendall announced that the couple had actually eloped in 2022!

She explained on Instagram, “We eloped and moved to Europe! 💍💒. So I’ve been keeping a little secret these past few years 😉.”

Of the Santa Barbara elopement, Long wrote, “It was such a special day surrounded by love with only our immediate family attending. It’s been incredibly hard for me to keep our secret and at times I’ve just wanted to shout to the world that I’m Mrs. Sagely!! So finally getting to tell you all is so freeing!”