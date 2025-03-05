Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp is on the mend after undergoing brain surgery to remove four tumors.

She shared a series of emotional videos on Instagram Stories documenting her return home after more than two weeks in the hospital.

In one video, Skylar Grey’s song “I’m Coming Home” plays as Teddi sings along.

She wrote, “16 days and I get to go home!!! Thank you to all my loves and life savers for getting me to this day!”

In her next video, Teddi walked on her treadmill as she shared she was “starting back slow,” adding, “Obviously very emotional watching your body change with so much medication from the brain tumors. But just trying to remember how grateful I am that I can move my body again. One day at a time and I'll get back to where I wanna be, feeling my best.”

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum went on to reveal her black-and-blue arms, writing, “Bruising and swelling, but I know I can do this. F**k off tears, I can do hard things.”

Teddi even did a cold plunge in a neon green swimsuit, telling viewers, “Doctor said I could do it.” In the caption, she wrote, “Cold plunge. Now sauna.”

Just a few days earlier, Mellencamp shared a selfie on Instagram and wrote, “Staples out and ready for radiation.”

On February 12, Teddi first announced that doctors found “multiple tumors” on her brain, and that she would be undergoing surgery to remove two. She revealed the “remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation.”

Mellencamp, who is the daughter of John Mellencamp and Victoria Granucci, was prompted to seek medical care after “dealing with severe and debilitating headaches” for weeks. The pain became so unbearable she had to be hospitalized. After a CT scan and MRI, doctors discovered the tumors.

After the surgery, the 43-year-old revealed on Instagram that doctors actually removed four tumors.

“I am so grateful for the incredible surgeons, doctor, and nurses who made my surgery a success and my recovery process comfortable. In full transparency, more tumors were removed than expected: 4 in total. This fight is not over, but that round has been won.”

She continued, “The laughter, support, and patience of my kids, my family, and my closest friends is one gift with which words cannot properly express my gratitude.”

Mellencamp added, “As I move on to the next steps in my treatment, I just wanted to say thank you to everybody for the outpouring of love and prayers. I see them, and they’re definitely helping me stay strong.”

She included a photo of herself in the hospital as well as an X-ray of her brain.

Over the years, Teddi has been open about her battle with melanoma, sharing every step of her journey to bring awareness.

A year ago, “Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Teddi, who had revealed that her melanoma had returned.

She said, “This most recent one, when they checked it, they did a little biopsy, it came back. I had the wide excision surgery again and then the margins weren’t clear.”

At the time, she was shocked to be “turned down for life insurance.”