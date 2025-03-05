Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt are dishing on their new sci-fi adventure “The Electric State.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Chris and Millie, who recently turned 21.

Millie celebrated her “amazing” birthday with her husband Jake Bongiovi and their friends. She shared, “It was a large group of us, but we had the best time and, you know, basically just played hide and seek… did all the things that your inner child wants to do. We were just able to hang out and have fun.”

Pratt found his inner child while filming “The Electric State.” He explained, “The character Keats is loosely based on someone who was a big influence on me as a child and so, like, kind of going back into the ’80s and imagining sort of and remembering what that was like, for me, it was really nice.”

Chris was super involved in all the wardrobe, accessories, and hair choices for his Keats, saying, “The keys, the rings, and the chains, and the shirt, the wardrobe and the hair… I don’t really feel like I know exactly who the character is until I put on the full look and then walked around.”

Millie drew “huge inspiration” from Drew Barrymore for her character Michelle. She said, “I absolutely love Drew Barrymore and her hairstyle and her, just her personal day-to-day style. We used that as a lot of inspiration for the film.”

Millie was also inspired by Chris after working with him. She pointed out, “You rarely get to work with people that you genuinely form friendships with but when you see him on set, I’ve never seen anyone work like him… know every single person’s name, treats everyone with respect and kindness… you just take notice of how important that is to build a family, to build a trust on a set. To be able to look up to someone who’s kind of been a pro in this industry and so loved by so many people… That’ s a huge inspiration to me.”