Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals How Traumatic Past Affects Her as New Mom (Exclusive)

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her boyfriend Ken Urker are dishing on Season 2 of “Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.”

“Extra’s” Billy Bush sat down with Gypsy and Ken, who are new parents to daughter Aurora, 2 months.

Gypsy is loving motherhood, saying the best part is "getting to see her little personality develop." Gypsy noted, "She’s meeting those milestones perfectly, she’s starting to smile. She’s starting to show us who she is, what she’s about.”

Aurora does “amazing” in Ken’s arms. He quipped, “I got all the best burping techniques. I got the best calming techniques. I’m the one.”

Ken was confident he’s the baby’s father, despite having to take a paternity test amid Gypsy’s divorce from Ryan Anderson.

He said, “I knew what the results were going to be all along. Everything from the beginning checked out… We never had any doubts that it was gonna be our kid. We did the paternity test early to, you know, calm the mind or ease the minds of everyone else involved, and then we just did another one for, you know, legal reasons. But we knew all along what the results were gonna be."

Gypsy agreed, “I knew. I was like, 'We're having a baby.' I mean, the timeline of everything, I knew who the father was the whole time.”

As for his favorite part of being a dad, Ken shared, “Just like watching her eyes get like wider and wider as the weeks go on, figuring out what eye color they’re going to be, you know… just listening to her coos and just watching her, like [Gypsy] said, starting to smile now and just playing with her, doing tummy time, just holding her, feeding her. I enjoy all those little parts.”

Gypsy served nearly nine years behind bars for plotting the murder of her allegedly abusive mother.

When asked if her traumatic past impacts her as a mother herself now, Gypsy commented, "I feel like my past doesn’t really have any effect on how I am with my own daughter. The only way it affects is I realize how much I want to give her, how much happiness I want to give her. Because looking back on my childhood, I realize where my mom went wrong, and with that knowledge, I’m taking it, applying it, and choosing not to follow in my mom's footsteps."

She elaborated, “Just kind of, like, decisions that she made, like, she didn't have a baby shower, and so I chose to have a baby shower. It's just kind of little things that are not really so significant, but it individualizes me as a mom and separates me from my mom."

Gypsy continued, "I feel like I reject a lot of the things that my mom did and apply more things that is kind of like we work on things and decisions together whenever it comes to Aurora. So, for example, I got my ears pierced as a baby, and I asked Ken, 'Should we get her ears pierced? I got mine pierced as a baby.' He's like, 'No, she can decide that when she's 13.' I was like, 'Okay. That works.'"

When asked if she worries about being a good mom, Gypsy answered, “Not 'worry’ per se, but definitely like two weeks after I had her, the postpartum hormones definitely gave me greater insight into the emotions that I felt now having a child of my own. Everything is felt so much stronger, so I think processing that with my therapist has also helped a lot too."

Gypsy and Ken are letting the cameras follow their journey to becoming parents in her new docuseries and the sometimes frightening price of fame she’s facing after prison.

Gypsy teased that the docuseries will let everyone inside her life for the past year.

Someday, their daughter will have access to the internet; are they prepared to do some explaining?

Ken answered, “Yeah, I mean, we’ve obviously had this discussion. We know that day will come at some point, and I think that, like, we have a plan. We're gonna navigate that as a family, come together, hav those conversations when she’s old to understand and maybe have some therapy in the mix too for all of us, her included.”

He emphasized, “I just know that with the connections that we all have ad the family circle that we have that we’re gonna get through just fine as a family."

Currently, Ken and Gypsy don’t live together, but they go to each other’s homes and have sleepovers multiple times a week.

Ken said, “It's like a full-time thing. So it's like she can come to my house a few days a week, I can go to her house a few days a week. We make it work. It’s definitely challenging at times."

He continued, "We do make it work, and we honestly just focus on the positive and look at the fact that it's only three months away to when this won't be a problem anymore."

With everything she’s experienced from prison to stardom, Gypsy knows the harsh spotlight that may face the Menendez brothers if they get released from prison.

Sharing some advice for Lyle and Erik Menendez, she said, “Don’t go running into Hollywood because, I mean, it is stressful. Coming out of prison is very stressful.”