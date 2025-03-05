Gigi Hadid, Anna Sawai & More Stars Go Glam at Le Grand Dîner du Louvre

Getty Images

The City of Lights was brighter than ever as the stars stepped out at Le Grand Dîner du Louvre! Gigi Hadid, Tyra Banks, Anna Sawai, David and Victoria Beckham, and more celebs attended the très-chic event amid Paris Fashion Week.

For those who don’t speak the language of love, that’s dinner at the Louvre museum.

Anna Wintour entered with her entourage, and wearing her trademark sunglasses, after posing in front of famed museum’s glass pyramid.

Grammy winner golden girl Docci made a fashion statement in a ripped-from the runway Valentino gown, before performing for the attendees.

Tyra, who posed alongside Ashley Graham at the event, took to Instagram to announce, “Last night, I officially stepped back into the Paris fashion world at Le Grand Dîner du Louvre—and for the first time ever, I was inside the Louvre!”