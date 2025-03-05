Getty Images

Gabby Windey is a married woman!

The “Bachelorette” alum, 34, and girlfriend Robby Hoffman, 35, tied the knot in a secret ceremony on Jan. 11, 2025 in Las Vegas.

Gabby, who also stars in "The Traitors," shared a series of photos and videos from their big day, including walking down the aisle to Chappell Roan’s “Hot to Go.” Once she reached Robby, they broke out into dance.

Windey wore a long-sleeved lacy gown for the occasion and carried a bouquet of red roses, while Robby wore slacks and a button-down shirt.

In a final video, as in Jewish tradition, Robby stomps on a glass object wrapped in a towel as a friend celebrates with flower petals. Hoffman explains the tradition is meant to symbolize the “fragility of marriage and how important it is to protect it and hold it like an egg.” Afterward she sings and shares a kiss with Gabby.

Gabby shared in the caption, “Husband and wife!! 1/11/2025 🥂💍”

Robby posted her own set of photos on Instagram as well, writing, "Ya boy off the market for life. I love my wife !!!! 1.11.25 🥂"

Windey and Hoffman spilled more details in an interview with Cosmopolitan. Gabby explained, “We had just evacuated from the fires. Literally cue Rihanna, ‘We found love in a hopeless place.’” What better time to get married than right now? Because if the world is ending, we want to be with each other.”

She later added, “It was just us two. We did everything in two days. We were just going to show up to a chapel, but then I said, “Oh, no. If it’s okay, I actually want you to ask me.”

Robby explained, “I had a friend make a crossword. I gave him the clues and the answers, and I said it had to say, “WILL YOU MARRY ME, GABBY.”

While getting to the answer was a little rocky, they did get there. Hoffman exclaimed, “She said yes! And we were engaged for a day.”

Hoffman picked out a chapel, and shared, “Our wedding was $799. That included the limousine. That included the photos. That included the minister.”

Gabby went dress shopping, I went into department stores and the first dress I saw on the mannequin was off-white lace, and I was like, ‘This is gonna be it.’”

After it was all said and done, Robby said of the wedding, “I actually can’t believe how perfect it was. It was the best wedding I’ve ever been to… We got to spend our wedding truly together. We love to be together.”

Gabby agreed, “It was literally the best night of my life… I just love being with Robby, so knowing that I got her one-on-one to celebrate this beautiful night, I could cry. It was joy.”