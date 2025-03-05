Ben Affleck Wraps His Arm Around Jennifer Garner at Son's Party

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have maintained a close co-parenting relationship after all these years!

On Sunday, the two celebrated their son Samuel’s birthday party at a Los Angeles paintball park.

At one point, Ben wrapped his arm around Garner, who was shooting her paintball gun, in a video posted by TMZ.

They also photographed sharing laughs before wearing their paintball gear.

Despite the moments, a source insisted to the outlet that Jennifer and Ben are just friends.

Garner has been dating businessman John C. Miller for years, while Affleck just finalized his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

A source told Page Six, “Ben just got out of a marriage... he is really busy with work and is focused on this new chapter."

Another insider shared with People magazine, "They're on great terms. Jen's very happy with Ben. He spends a lot of time with the kids."

Ben and Jennifer have three children together, Violet, Fin and Samuel.