‘90 Day Fiancé’: Matt & Amani on How They Explain Throuple to Their Kids (Exclusive)

TLC

After 11 seasons of “90 Day Fiancé” and more than 50 couples, the series has its first-ever throuple!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert chatted with Matt and Amani about how their love triangle with girlfriend Any “just happened” and some of the challenges.

“A new relationship made us in the way fall in love with each other all over again because you would think that would affect the marriage negatively, but it really didn't for us.”

Matt said they got together “accidentally,” adding, “Just like most relationships, you stumble into them.”

Amani explained, “We’ve never been in a throuple before, so this just happened.”

They met Any at a club in Mexico and Amani shared, “It was just very comfortable the first time we talked to her. We never put a label on it, we just kept seeing each other and then I was like, ‘Okay, I think I think this is happening I think we are in a throuple.’”

Matt said of the challenges, “It's really hard to catch up for Any to a 10-year relationship or marriage but you know just keeping the openness and being clear with her you know like I want to receive you but that's just going to take time.”

Married for 10 years, Matt and Amani have faced criticism from some fans because they and Any have kids, but they address how they explain the situation to their children.

“Our children see the love, they see the care, and our children care about each other and that's a big key in our relationship is that our daughters are best friends,” Matt explained.

For those who don’t get it, Amani said, “It's not for everybody. I think you need a certain level of like emotional, mental maturity.”