Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

It looks like rapper Tyga and “Riverdale” star Madelaine Petsch are dating!

Sources told TMZ that the two were friends for some time before things turned romantic recently.

According to the outlet, their relationship is still fresh and they’re just enjoying time together.

Days ago, the two sparked romance rumors when they were spotted at the Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood party, hosted by Instagram and Vanity Fair.

While they posed separately on the step-and-repeat, they were photographed inside the event, which was held at Bar Marmont.

Tyga and Madelaine were even spotted hooking arms as they left the party together and hopped into the same vehicle.

Last month, they sat courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Splash News

It looks like Tyga is leaning on Madelaine after his mom Pasionaye Nguyen died at the age of 53 in January.