Getty Images

“Bridgerton” star Simone Ashley and her boyfriend Constantin “Tino” Klein have called it quits after two years.

Ashley confirmed the split during an appearance on BBC’s “Woman Hour” podcast, saying, “It’s kind of ironic I’m promoting a rom-com, and as of January this year, I’ve been entering my single era.”

Simone is staying positive after the breakup. She noted, “I’m focusing on me and focusing on my work and my inner confidence. It feels like a different chapter from when ‘Bridgerton’ came out, where things were just so crazy.”

Simone and Tino made their last appearance as a couple in October when they attended Marco Capaldo’s art exhibition opening party.

Getty Images

The two made it Instagram official in early 2023.

Along with posting a pic of herself kissing Tino on the cheek from Netflix’s BAFTA Awards Party, she wrote on Instagram, “@gregwilliamsphotography thank you for taking one of my favourite photos - big love to you and @ladyelizacummings ❤️✨📸.”