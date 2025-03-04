Getty Images

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Monica Garcia, 41, is having another baby!

Garcia is expecting her first child with boyfriend Braxton Knight.

Monica is already a mom to daughters Bri, 19, Jaidyn, 14, West, 8, and Kendall, 7, with ex-husband Mike Fowler.

Monica broke the pregnancy news to Braxton during a trip to Disneyland, telling People magazine, “I told him while we were on Peter Pan, flying over NeverLand."

Monica pulled off the surprise with the help of her best friend Koa.

She explained, “Koa had picked out the infant ears hat at the Mad Hatter and had 'Aries Baby' embroidered on them while I distracted Braxton with churros and getting my cotton candy.”

Monica and Braxton have no names in mind yet, saying, “We are really struggling in the name department. Send us all your name suggestions!"

Garcia is due in April.

The pregnancy comes a year after Monica suffered a miscarriage.

She noted, “It was difficult coming off such a tumultuous whirlwind with ‘RHOSLC’ and all the love and hate I received from all of that. Old friends turned on me, I was iced out by the cast, I lost my job, my relationship with my mother has never recovered, my world was crumbling. Then I had an unexpected pregnancy and miscarriage at 40."

“The entire time I was going through all of that, the world chose to spit on me and continue to kick me while I was down," Garcia went on. "The accusations of me lying about a pregnancy and miscarriage that I received daily while dealing with such an unexpected loss was a pain that I will never forget. I was losing a baby while being shredded apart by some of the most awful comments I've ever had said to and about me."

Monica is doing things different this time around.