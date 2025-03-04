Celebrity News March 04, 2025
Millie Bobby Brown Calls Out Bullying Over Her Looks: ‘I Refuse to Apologize for Growing Up’
Millie Bobby Brown is hitting back at people trolling her looks.
The 21-year-old took to Instagram to stand up for herself and others who have been picked apart by online haters.
She shared a video and written message that said, “I want to take a moment to address something that I think is bigger than just me, something that affects every young woman who grows up under public scrutiny.”
Millie explained, “I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me. Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on ‘Stranger Things’ Season 1. And because I don’t, I’m now a target.”
She called out headlines about she was “aging so badly” and questioning what she’s “done to her face,” as Brown insisted, “This isn’t journalism. This is bullying.”
Brown wrote, “The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices — it’s disturbing.”
Millie continued, “Disillusioned people can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman on her terms, not theirs.”
She made it clear, “I refuse to apologize for growing up. I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself.”
Millie ended the message by saying, “We have become a society where it’s so much easier to criticize than it is to pay a compliment. Why is the knee-jerk reaction to say something horrible rather than to say something nice? If you have a problem with that, I have to wonder — what is it that actually makes you so uncomfortable? Let’s do better. Not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing.”